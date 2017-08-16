 
Eish! 16.8.2017 10:58 am

In memes: Fikile Mbalula vs Grace Mugabe

Fikile Mbalula. Picture: ANA

Mbalula’s crime-fighting campaign has gone from #WanyaTsotsi to #MaraTsotsi.

Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula announced on Tuesday morning that Zimbabwe’s first lady, Grace Mugabe, had handed herself over to the police after an alleged altercation with a 20-year-old model in Sandton earlier this week.

It has been reported the young woman, Gabriella Engels, wants Mugabe to be jailed for her alleged actions.

Mugabe reportedly assaulted Engels with an extension cord on Sunday night after she found her in the company of her two sons at a hotel in Johannesburg.

Instead of handing herself over to the police on Tuesday as arranged, Mugabe returned to Harare. All the while, Mbalula was waiting for her to switch on her phone so he could arrest her.

The minister of police was quoted as saying Mugabe was “not under arrest, because she cooperated and handed herself to the police”. However, Twitter thinks Mbalula is afraid of the first lady of Zimbabwe.

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula

