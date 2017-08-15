Murdered teacher’s Facebook status suggests her relationship wasn’t OK

The Facebook status of the 30-year-old Grade 2 teacher of Sedibasathutho Primary School, Bushbuckridge, Kate Chiloane suggests there was something wrong in her relationship with her husband, Vusi Mdluli, 40, from Bushbuckridge.
Chiloane was shot dead in the school premises yesterday morning by Mdluli, who also shot himself in their house later, Mpumalanga News reported.
About 12 hours before her tragic death, (August 13 at 20:20), Chiloane posted on Facebook something on accepting the past without regret, handling the present with confidence and facing the future without fear.
On August 7, she also wrote: “Life comes around only once, so do whatever makes you happy and be with whoever makes you happy.”
On July 13 she wrote: “Don’t find love, let love find u. That’s why it’s called falling in love bcuz u don’t force urself 2 fall, u just fall.”
Chiloane was shot on Monday morning while walking to class with her husband when another teacher told her she was supposed to be in class teaching.
A moment later the teacher heard gunshots, and when she looked back, Chiloane was falling on the ground.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said: “Chiloane was declared dead on the scene by paramedics. The suspect was also found with a gunshot wound on the head in their house. Police are investigating a case of murder and an inquest.”
