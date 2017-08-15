Murdered teacher’s Facebook status suggests her relationship wasn’t OK

The Facebook status of the 30-year-old Grade 2 teacher of Sedibasathutho Primary School, Bushbuckridge, Kate Chiloane suggests there was something wrong in her relationship with her husband, Vusi Mdluli, 40, from Bushbuckridge.

Chiloane was shot dead in the school premises yesterday morning by Mdluli, who also shot himself in their house later, Mpumalanga News reported.

About 12 hours before her tragic death, (August 13 at 20:20), Chiloane posted on Facebook something on accepting the past without regret, handling the present with confidence and facing the future without fear.