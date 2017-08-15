 
News 15.8.2017

Wanted suspect arrested and linked to murder case in KZN

ANA
File picture.

The 23-year-old man was arrested for possession of an illegal firearm at the KwaMushu hostel.

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a suspect who allegedly terrorised communities in the Nsuze, Ngcongangconga and Bhamshela areas.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said Mkanyiseni Dlamini, 23, was arrested for possession of an illegal firearm at the KwaMushu Hostel.

Nsuze detectives received intelligence that Dlamini, wanted for murder and attempted murder, was appearing in the Maphumolo Magistrates’ Court on the firearm charge last week, and were able to link him to several other cases.

“Dlamini has been linked to the death of Nkosingiphile Gcina who was found with multiple gunshot wounds at Mahlabathini area in Nsuze in February this year, and the shooting of a 24-year-old male who was attacked at a taxi rank last month. The accused is the second person arrested for these cases, whereas his accomplice is also in custody.”

The cases against him will be joined, and he will appear in court again on September 24.

KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial commissioner Major-General Bheki Langa said the confiscated firearm would be sent for ballistics testing to ascertain if it can be linked to other cases.

– African News Agency (ANA)

