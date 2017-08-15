WATCH: Video of Hillcrest cash-in-transit heist surfaces

Video footage of the cash-in-transit heist in Hillcrest yesterday that resulted in a dramatic police chase and shootout has surfaced.

Three men died, and one was seriously injured, in the incident, which unfolded on the M13, near Paradise Valley, at about 1.50pm, Hihway Mail reports.

The incident, which has been described as a ‘wild west’ chase, began in Hillcrest after four armed men robbed security guards in a cash-in-transit vehicle that was collecting cash at a service station in Hillcrest.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the four armed men robbed the security guards of an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene in a blue VW Golf.

“Police were alerted, and the vehicle with four occupants was spotted driving along the M13 highway. Additional police officers were called in as backup, and the thugs were cornered. The suspects opened fire at police, and police officers retaliated, fatally wounding three suspects. The fourth man was seriously wounded during the shootout,” said Mbhele.

Mbhele added the injured suspect was taken to hospital, where he remains under police guard. Fortunately, none of the police officers were injured during the shootout.

“Police seized four 9mm pistols and boxes of cash from the suspects’ getaway vehicle. The suspect will be charged for armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He will appear in the Pinetown Magistrates’ Court soon. The suspects’ firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in the commission of any other crimes in the country,” said Mbhele.

KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial commissioner Major-General Bheki Langa praised the police for swiftly responding to the robbery and preventing the suspects from fleeing with the stolen cash.

“I am glad that our police officers escaped the shooting unscathed and still managed to recover these illegal firearms and cash. These ruthless criminals have no respect for our laws or the people of this province. They are motivated by greed and have no regard for the lives that they ruin in the process,” he said.

The M13 highway towards Westville and the N2 was closed while police carried out a forensic investigation. Traffic was severely affected in Pinetown during peak hours even though alternate routes were advised. The roads were only reopened at 7.50pm.

– Caxton News Service

