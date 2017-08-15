 
News 15.8.2017 11:26 am

Armed gang hits Westville Mall, makes off with R1m worth of jewellery

Lloyd Mackenzie
Picture: Thinkstock

They demanded the keys to open all of the display cases where the jewellery was kept, said police.

A gang of armed robbers stole an estimated R1 million worth of jewellery and cash from a store in Westville Mall on Monday.

Westville police spokesperson Captain Elizabeth Squires of confirmed the incident saying one of the men was wearing a long shirt and what appeared to be a wig, Highway Mail reported.

“Five robbers, of which two were armed, entered the shop at 11.40am. They demanded the keys to open all of the display cases where the jewellery is kept,” said Squires.

The men also took the money inside the safe. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

The gang fled the local mall in a black VW.

Caxton News Service

