Man shot after being mistaken for burglar

A 25-year-old man sustained minor injuries after a bullet grazed his head at a home on Saunders Circle in Belvedere, in Tongaat, on Sunday.

Just after midday, Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) received a call from a man who informed them he had shot an intruder, North Coast Courier reported.

Reaction Officers and Rusa medics were dispatched, and upon arrival at the home it was established that the injured man was not an intruder, but rather someone who had been hired by the homeowner to erect a boundary wall.