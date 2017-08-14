 
menu
News 14.8.2017 04:14 pm

Man shot after being mistaken for burglar

CNS Reporter
Photo: Reaction Unit SA.

Photo: Reaction Unit SA.

The company contractor was treated by medics before being taken to hospital.

A 25-year-old man sustained minor injuries after a bullet grazed his head at a home on Saunders Circle in Belvedere, in Tongaat, on Sunday.

Just after midday, Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) received a call from a man who informed them he had shot an intruder, North Coast Courier reported.

Reaction Officers and Rusa medics were dispatched, and upon arrival at the home it was established that the injured man was not an intruder, but rather someone who had been hired by the homeowner to erect a boundary wall.

“When the neighbour noticed the man in the property, he assumed that he was a burglar, and fired a shot in his direction, which grazed his head.”

The company contractor was treated by medics before being taken to hospital.

An investigation is currently under way.

Caxton New Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter

 

Related Stories
Police accept blame for shooting 10-year-old PE schoolgirl in 2013 3.8.2017
Update: Two suspects injured in Beyers Naude Drive shooting in Cresta 1.8.2017
Gauteng education department ‘saddened’ by fatal shooting of principal 31.7.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Grace Mugabe accused of beating up Joburg woman with extension cord
Africa

Grace Mugabe accused of beating up Joburg woman with extension cord

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’
Entertainment

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him
South Africa

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him

Makhosi Khoza: ANC must suspend or charge Manana, and stop vilifying me
South Africa

Makhosi Khoza: ANC must suspend or charge Manana, and stop vilifying me

Thieves break into Langlaagte testing station and steal computers, cash
South Africa

Thieves break into Langlaagte testing station and steal computers, cash

readers' choice

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report
South Africa

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Gayton McKenzie boasts on Gupta TV channel that he can buy the Guptas
South Africa

Gayton McKenzie boasts on Gupta TV channel that he can buy the Guptas

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife
Phakaaathi

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife

Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu
South Africa

Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.