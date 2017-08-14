Gareth Cliff says the #ANCWL is a ‘pointless organisation’

Radio personality and former Idols SA judge Gareth Cliff has never been one to bite his tongue. Whenever given the opportunity to express his views on anything, he jumps at it.

He took to Twitter today to say the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) is a “pointless organisation”.

This follows the ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini’s statement saying Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana will not be fired for assaulting two women at a night club last week, because other members have done worst.

Bathabile was dragged on social media for this comment, with her being called an advocate for patriarchy.

#ANCWL I seriously question the women who voted Bathabile Dlamini as their president, are they proud and happy? — MapiwanaD (@DMapiwana) August 14, 2017

Although the ANCWL has since lashed out at what Dlamini said regarding Manana’s case, that hasn’t stopped the public from criticising the organisation.

TV personality Bonnie Mbuli even said the women’s league had turned into a society for hanging out, making ANC outfits and selling each other Avon products.

“The ANCYL is much aware that the false reporting by some neoliberal media houses will intensify as the ANC approaches its national elective conference,” said the league’s secretary general Meokgo Matuba.

Why is there still a Women's League? yi'societi that thing,for hanging out,making ANC outfits and selling each other Avon products. https://t.co/C2QP4bRpZ1 — Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) August 13, 2017

ANC Women's League is led by women who hate women. Bathabile Dlamini, Nomvula Mokonyane and Suzanne Shabange: we see you. Shameful women. — Ndivhuho Khubana (@nkhubana) August 14, 2017

I feel like the ANCWL is like …"sibadala,kudala sishawa,si'abuziwa,so it's their turn,they're not the first to be beat up,bazo'ba strong! — Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) August 13, 2017

Effectively the President of the ANC Women's League, Bathabile Dlamini is saying it's fine to abuse women as long as it's "not that bad" pic.twitter.com/H0db3Z0M3P — Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) August 13, 2017

