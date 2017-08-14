One critical after crane collapses in eMdloti

A construction worker is fighting for his life after a tower crane collapsed at a building site near Sibaya Casino in eMdloti, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) the crane operator and several other construction workers escaped unharmed, Northglen News reported.

Members of IPSS Rescue, Rusa and Netcare 911 responded to the scene.

“We were called out to a construction site after several employees reported a collapsed crane with fatalities and entrapment. A construction worker who fell several floors and struck the crane bars several times suffered serious injuries and was stabilised and transported by paramedics from a private ambulance service.

“The crane driver, who was descending from the operators seat at the time of the collapse was not injured,” Rusa said in a Facebook post.

According to Paul Herbst of IPSS, the cause of the collapse is unknown.

“Paramedics worked reverently to stabilise the patient before he was transported to a private facility for further care. The cause of the collapse of the approximately 70m tall tower crane, is unknown at this stage,” he said.

– Caxton News Service

