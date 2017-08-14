 
menu
News 14.8.2017 03:34 pm

One critical after crane collapses in eMdloti

CNS Reporter
PHOTO: RUSA

PHOTO: RUSA

According to Paul Herbst of IPSS, the cause of the collapse is unknown.

A construction worker is fighting for his life after a tower crane collapsed at a building site near Sibaya Casino in eMdloti, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) the crane operator and several other construction workers escaped unharmed, Northglen News reported.

Members of IPSS Rescue, Rusa and Netcare 911 responded to the scene.

“We were called out to a construction site after several employees reported a collapsed crane with fatalities and entrapment. A construction worker who fell several floors and struck the crane bars several times suffered serious injuries and was stabilised and transported by paramedics from a private ambulance service.

“The crane driver, who was descending from the operators seat at the time of the collapse was not injured,” Rusa said in a Facebook post.

According to Paul Herbst of IPSS, the cause of the collapse is unknown.

“Paramedics worked reverently to stabilise the patient before he was transported to a private facility for further care. The cause of the collapse of the approximately 70m tall tower crane, is unknown at this stage,” he said.

Caxton News Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter

 

Related Stories
At least 15 missing after Kenya building collapse 13.6.2017
Emergency incidents at two Sandton construction sites 15.11.2016
Girl among five dead in India building collapse 19.7.2015

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Grace Mugabe accused of beating up Joburg woman with extension cord
Africa

Grace Mugabe accused of beating up Joburg woman with extension cord

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’
Entertainment

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him
South Africa

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him

Makhosi Khoza: ANC must suspend or charge Manana, and stop vilifying me
South Africa

Makhosi Khoza: ANC must suspend or charge Manana, and stop vilifying me

Thieves break into Langlaagte testing station and steal computers, cash
South Africa

Thieves break into Langlaagte testing station and steal computers, cash

readers' choice

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report
South Africa

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Gayton McKenzie boasts on Gupta TV channel that he can buy the Guptas
South Africa

Gayton McKenzie boasts on Gupta TV channel that he can buy the Guptas

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife
Phakaaathi

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife

Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu
South Africa

Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.