 
menu
News 14.8.2017 01:38 pm

Suspects arrested in Randburg could be linked to Ford Barberton robbery

Tereasa Dias
Ford

Ford

A source close to the investigation said the men used the same modus operandi as another robbery that happened in the area.

Two suspects alleged to be part of a syndicate have been arrested after a robbery at a motor dealership in Randburg, in the northwest of Johannesburg.

The suspects could be linked to the theft of four vehicles at a local Ford dealership last Sunday, Lowvelder reports.

A source close to the investigation said the men used the same modus operandi as the robbery that happened locally.

Police are currently investigating a link.

A group of suspects abducted the security guard at the dealership, who was  on duty and stole four vehicles worth nearly R2 million.

Jean Coetzee, manager of Ford Barberton, confirmed that about 10 or 11 suspects divided into groups and performed the professionally executed robbery.

Caxton News Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter

Related Stories
An elephant dies every 15 minutes at the hands of poachers 14.8.2017
Couple pay with their lives for cellphone and laptop 14.8.2017
SA sees spate in brazen cash-in-transit heists 14.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’
Entertainment

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him
South Africa

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him

Makhosi Khoza: ANC must suspend or charge Manana, and stop vilifying me
South Africa

Makhosi Khoza: ANC must suspend or charge Manana, and stop vilifying me

Thieves break into Langlaagte testing station and steal computers, cash
South Africa

Thieves break into Langlaagte testing station and steal computers, cash

Please do not have your conscience, says Zuma on ANC ‘traitors’
South Africa

Please do not have your conscience, says Zuma on ANC ‘traitors’

readers' choice

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report
South Africa

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Gayton McKenzie boasts on Gupta TV channel that he can buy the Guptas
South Africa

Gayton McKenzie boasts on Gupta TV channel that he can buy the Guptas

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife
Phakaaathi

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife

Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu
South Africa

Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.