News 14.8.2017 02:18 pm

WATCH: Tsekeleke’s coffin was too heavy to lower into the grave

Citizen Reporter
Mixon 'Tsekeleke' Tholo. Picture: Twitter

Mixon 'Tsekeleke' Tholo. Picture: Twitter

Twenty men, with a step ladder in tow, were called to help get Tsekeleke’s coffin inside the grave, but even then, the struggle continued.

Fatty Boom Boom hit-maker Anthony ‘Tsekeleke’ Motaung passed away two weeks ago after complications relating to diabetes.

Tsekeleke was diagnosed with diabetes a few years back, and was told his right leg would have to be amputated, a suggestion he was initially against.

“I would rather die than to have my leg amputated. I have faith and belief that God will answer my prayers. My father was also diabetic, and he had a problem with his leg, and they amputated it. But he later died of the disease, so I would rather die than have it amputated,” he told The Sowetan at the time.

He was put to rest on Saturday at Mooifontein Heroes’ Acre cemetery in Tembisa. As seen in the video, the casket-lowering equipment could not lower his coffin into the grave. It took the help of about 20 men to get the coffin inside the grave, but they also struggled because Tsekeleke’s body was too heavy to carry.

Some of the men had to get inside the grave to support the coffin, while the rest stood outside the grave to make sure it landed safely on the ground. After struggling to get the coffin inside the grave, he was finally laid to rest.

EFF members, government officials and Eugene Mthethwa from Trompies were some of the many people who attended his funeral.

ALSO READ: 

Kwaito star Anthony ‘Tsekeleke’ Motaung dies

