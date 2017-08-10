Jealous ex-girlfriend arrested for murder in Mpumalanga

Two women in their early 30s have been arrested in connection with the kidnap and murder of a 24-year-old woman from Nyongane outside Hazyview, Mpumalanga News reports.

Lindiwe Mdluli, 31, and Julendah Nkomo, 36, are from Burgersfort.

“The suspects face charges of murder and kidnapping. They are expected to appear before the White River police,” says Sergeant Gerald Sedibe, spokesperson of the Mpumalanga police.

Their arrests follows the kidnap and murder of Bongekile Mokoena, who was allegedly last seen with her boyfriend on August 4. Her boyfriend was shocked when he couldn’t find her next to him when he woke up on Saturday.

The victim’s family and friends circulated her picture on Facebook asking for assistance to locate her.

Mokoena’s body was then found in Inyaka Dam by a taxi driver who went to wash his vehicle on August 7.

Police arrested the boyfriend’s former partner and her friend in connection with the murder.

Police investigations are under way.

– Caxton News Service

