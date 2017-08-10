 
menu
News 10.8.2017 04:17 pm

Jealous ex-girlfriend arrested for murder in Mpumalanga

Thobile Mlangeni
Murdered

Murdered

A woman’s body was found dumped near a dam.

Two women in their early 30s have been arrested in connection with the kidnap and murder of a 24-year-old woman from Nyongane outside Hazyview, Mpumalanga News reports.

Lindiwe Mdluli, 31, and Julendah Nkomo, 36, are from Burgersfort.

“The suspects face charges of murder and kidnapping. They are expected to appear before the White River police,” says Sergeant Gerald Sedibe, spokesperson of the Mpumalanga police.

Their arrests follows the kidnap and murder of Bongekile Mokoena, who was allegedly last seen with her boyfriend on August 4. Her boyfriend was shocked when he couldn’t find her next to him when he woke up on Saturday.

READ MORE:  Two adults and a child found murdered in a field in Centurion

The victim’s family and friends circulated her picture on Facebook asking for assistance to locate her.

Mokoena’s body was then found in Inyaka Dam by a taxi driver who went to wash his vehicle on August 7.

Police arrested the boyfriend’s former partner and her friend in connection with the murder.

Police investigations are under way.

READ MORE

Two adults and a child found murdered in a field in Centurion

– Caxton News Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter

Related Stories
Abusive man sticks undies in lover’s mouth 10.8.2017
Suspected poacher shot dead near Phalaborwa, two cuffed in Hoedspruit 10.8.2017
Mduduzi Manana arrives in court 10.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Chiefs and Sundowns reach agreement on Lebese
Phakaaathi

Chiefs and Sundowns reach agreement on Lebese

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband
South Africa

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband

Manana abused alcohol before assault – Mbalula
South Africa

Manana abused alcohol before assault – Mbalula

Sundowns assistant coach joins Pirates
Phakaaathi

Sundowns assistant coach joins Pirates

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!
South Africa

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!

readers' choice

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

Dali Mpofu buys Mzwanele Manyi lunch after losing Zuma bet
South Africa

Dali Mpofu buys Mzwanele Manyi lunch after losing Zuma bet

Dlamini-Zuma says she’s been struggling for a long time
South Africa

Dlamini-Zuma says she’s been struggling for a long time

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway
South Africa

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway

Man shot dead, 21 arrested in Tlhabane job protest
South Africa

Man shot dead, 21 arrested in Tlhabane job protest

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.