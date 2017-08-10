 
News 10.8.2017 02:01 pm

Ekurhuleni residents report two tremors in just 15 minutes

Charmaine Slater
Picture supplied

Picture supplied

The tremors occurred shortly after 12.40pm.

Residents in Bedfordview and Kensington reported feeling two earth tremors in the space of just 15 minutes this afternoon, Bedfordview Edenvale News reports.

READ MORE: Earth tremor felt in parts of North West, Gauteng

On Wednesday morning, several residents also reported feeling a tremor in the area. Some even attributed the collapse of the pedestrian bridge over the N3 to the tremor.

READ MORE

Earth tremor felt in parts of North West, Gauteng

– Caxton News Service

