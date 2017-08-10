Ekurhuleni residents report two tremors in just 15 minutes

Residents in Bedfordview and Kensington reported feeling two earth tremors in the space of just 15 minutes this afternoon, Bedfordview Edenvale News reports.

On Wednesday morning, several residents also reported feeling a tremor in the area. Some even attributed the collapse of the pedestrian bridge over the N3 to the tremor.

2nd tremor for today felt in bedfordview just now #tremor — Jimmy &Melanie White (@Jimmy_MelanieW) August 10, 2017

