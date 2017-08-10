 
menu
News 10.8.2017 11:56 am

OR Tambo flight delayed to remove alleged car thief from aircraft

CNS Reporter
File image

File image

The suspect has been sought since 2014, and has been put on a watch list.

A flight destined for Harare, Zimbabwe, was delayed on Wednesday afternoon to remove an alleged car thief from the aircraft in Johannesburg, Kempton Express reports.

The aircraft, almost ready to depart, was towed back to the parking bay after all necessary protocols were adhered to. Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, police spokesperson, said: “During a joint operation between the police and aviation safety staff at OR Tambo International Airport, the passenger was removed at around 3pm.”

Naidoo said two detectives alerted international airport aviation safety officers of a vehicle theft suspect who was on a flight to Harare that needed to be stopped. It is alleged he rented a vehicle and never returned it.

“The airport aviation safety officers managed to make contact with the airline through the airport management centre. An airport aviation safety officer, together with police detectives boarded the aircraft and the suspect was subsequently arrested.”

READ MORE: Suspects arrested after OR Tambo follow-home robberies

This arrest came after at least five other successes in the past few weeks.

The team tasked with this intervention, led by Major-General Dimakatso Ndaba, who was appointed police commander at the airport less than a month ago, is showing great determination, Naidoo said.

“These successes are the result of the intensified cooperation between the police, Ekurhuleni metro, airport management of OR Tambo International Airport and other law enforcement agencies and government departments, which form an integral part of this plan. Ensuring there are no obstacles to cooperation among ourselves is a major element of our strategy, and this case shows that we are better able to respond to criminal threats,” Naidoo added.

READ MORE

Suspects arrested after OR Tambo follow-home robberies

– Caxton News Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter

Related Stories
Boyfriend allegedly beats woman over lobola 10.8.2017
Port Elizabeth Caltex’s safe bombed 9.8.2017
Man shot dead, 21 arrested in Tlhabane job protest 9.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Punches fly as fight between Durban Indian, white golfers gets dirty
South Africa

WATCH: Punches fly as fight between Durban Indian, white golfers gets dirty

Boyfriend allegedly beats woman over lobola
News

Boyfriend allegedly beats woman over lobola

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!
South Africa

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

Next: No confidence in taxman
Columns

Next: No confidence in taxman

readers' choice

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

Dali Mpofu buys Mzwanele Manyi lunch after losing Zuma bet
South Africa

Dali Mpofu buys Mzwanele Manyi lunch after losing Zuma bet

Dlamini-Zuma says she’s been struggling for a long time
South Africa

Dlamini-Zuma says she’s been struggling for a long time

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway
South Africa

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway

Man shot dead, 21 arrested in Tlhabane job protest
South Africa

Man shot dead, 21 arrested in Tlhabane job protest

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.