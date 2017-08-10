 
Boyfriend allegedly beats woman over lobola

Leseho Manala
Alex police spokesperson Captain Allie Kodisang.

The victim is said to have asked the suspect to pay lobola, as they had been together for a long time.

A man from Hillbrow, in Johannesburg, is under police investigation for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend for asking him to pay lobola, Alex News reports.

Police spokesperson Captain Allie Kodisang said a case of domestic violence was laid against the suspect who beat the victim.

The suspect was seemingly infuriated by the request and allegedly punched the victim in the face and on her head and hands, inflicting serious injuries that required treatment, and then left the place.

– Caxton News Service

