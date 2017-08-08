Courier driver accosted and hijacked in broad daylight

A Ram courier vehicle has been recovered by authorities in Honeydew, north Johannesburg, after its occupants were allegedly hijacked at a shopping centre in Zandspruit earlier on Tuesday, the Roodepoort Northsider reports.

The occupants of the vehicle were found in a distressed state on the corner of Cypress and Peter roads by BCI Security personnel, who formed part of a patrolling unit during a heated protest on Beyers Naudé Drive this morning.

According to Rudi Holtzhausen from BCI, suspects accosted the driver at the scene where the vehicle was found and took all the cellphone stock that was being transported by the courier company.

“The suspects hijacked them and drove with the driver and his crew to the corner of Cypress and Peter roads. There they took the stock and fled the scene,” Holtzhausen explained.

Police were called to the scene and the matter is now being investigated by the Honeydew police.

– Caxton News Service

