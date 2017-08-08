Bloody attack after social braai in KZN

What was meant to be a pleasant evening braai with friends turned into a murder scene when a 39-year-old man was killed at his house in eSikhaleni, Zululand Observer reports.

Khumbulani Tenza (39), an employee at the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT), was gunned down at his home in the H2 section at 9.55pm.

According to reports, he was opening his gate when the unknown men opened fire. He sustained several bullet wounds and was rushed to Thokozani Clinic, but died on the way.

A witness reported that after the braai festivities, an unidentified man was seen standing outside the residence.

Other residents said later they believe the perpetrator had been following Tenza for some time.

Days after the brutal murder, a huge police manhunt is under way to bring the perpetrators to book.

According to eSikhawini police spokesperson Captain Thembinkosi Mkhumane, a case of murder has been opened and police are searching for attackers.

Tenza was a safety officer at RBCT, and according to his colleagues, he was a loving and hardworking employee who was dedicated to his work.

In a condolence statement sent by RBCT communications manager Melinda Forbay, the company confirmed Tenza’s passing and that he was one of their employees.

