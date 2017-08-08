NoConfidence protests across Gauteng

Ahead of the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma in parliament today, several protests were reported in Gauteng that are understood to be linked to the vote.

Roads were blocked with rocks and burning tyres across some parts of the province, while identities of the protests’ instigators and whether they were coordinated remain unclear.

JMPD spokesperson Edna Mamonyane told eNCA the protests could be related to the vote of no confidence and appeared coordinated. She said a bakkie was confiscated by police in Soweto laden with tyres and rocks, but the occupants of the vehicle ran away on foot before they could be arrested.

“There are no protesters, people must be clear. But there are people who are going around putting tyres and rocks on the road … metro police are in the area. We tried to put down the fires and clear the roads, most main roads in Soweto now have been cleared,” Mamonyane said.

“To motorists please be careful, it’s not just one area but most parts of the city.”

According to the broadcaster, the blockade was causing widespread disruptions to traffic and bus services in Soweto.

The other areas affected by the blockade included Zandspruit, Braamfontein, Booysens and Turffontein, south of Johannesburg.

In the Tshwane area, the affected areas were Centurion, GaRankuwa, Mamelodi‚ Atteridgeville and Soshanguve, among others.

Protea Glen: protest action pic.twitter.com/cooi4Frr2z — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 8, 2017

THE DAY IS HERE! DA & opposition party supporters have started gathering at Keizergracht Str ahead of the #MotionOfNoConfidence march pic.twitter.com/zGzIyISozC — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) August 8, 2017

A number of protestors in Protea Glen still remaining after they have been dispersed. #ZumaVote pic.twitter.com/R5t23BRwgg — POWER987News (@POWER987News) August 8, 2017