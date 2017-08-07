11 vehicles stolen in a business break-in in Joburg North

Randburg police confirmed that 11 motor vehicles were stolen during a business break-in at Ignition Auto, Randburg Sun reports.

The business premises on Bram Fischer Drive in Ferndale was broken into by an unknown amount of suspects on August 7.

Randburg Police Station’s Captain Makgowanyana Maja said: “Suspects gained entry by breaking the window, they cut open the safe which keeps the vehicle keys.”

He confirmed that the suspects managed to steal with 11 vehicles.

No one has been arrested as yet and police investigations continue. Police are appealing to residents to assist with any information in regard to the matter.

“They can provide the information anonymous on 32211 or 08600 10111 or any nearest police station.”

– Caxton News Service

