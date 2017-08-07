VIDEO: Strong winds entangle high-rise window cleaner in Durban

A window cleaner working on the outside of a high-rise building on the corner of Pine and Field streets in Durban CBD was brought safely to the ground after becoming entangled in his ropes in high winds on Saturday morning, August 5, Southlands Sun reports.

It is understood the man was cleaning the windows of the building at about 11.10am when strong winds resulted in the platform he had used to lower himself from the rooftop got entangled.

Police search and rescue as well as Durban fire department responded. Firemen broke a window from inside the building in an unsuccessful attempt to reach the man, who was stuck at about the 8th floor of the building. He then lowered to a balcony on the second floor.

Strong winds made the rescue even more treacherous. Several paramedic services were called to the scene on standby. The man was assessed and found only to have been traumatised but otherwise uninjured in the incident. He was not hospitalised.

– Caxton News Service

