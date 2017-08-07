 
News 7.8.2017 11:07 am

UPDATE: Another setback for murder accused Pelser

Riaan van Zyl
Marthinus Pelser at his first court appearance. Photo: Riaan van Zyl

His previous state advocate has withdrawn because she felt was too disturbing to work on.

Marthinus Pelser, 22, who stands accused of having murdered his six-month-old baby, Deon Rothman (Pelser) in June last year, 2016, has run into another setback, Roodepoort Record reports.

His most recent state-appointed advocate has withdrawn from the case with the trial a month away. She cited the case to be too “disturbing” to continue.

Another advocate has been appointed, and he has indicated that he has familiarised himself with the case for the trial.

The trial is set to start in September 21 in the Roodepoort Regional Court with Magistrate Delize Smith presiding. She will be assisted by two assessors.

– Caxton News Service

