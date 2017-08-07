UPDATE: Another setback for murder accused Pelser

Marthinus Pelser, 22, who stands accused of having murdered his six-month-old baby, Deon Rothman (Pelser) in June last year, 2016, has run into another setback, Roodepoort Record reports.

His most recent state-appointed advocate has withdrawn from the case with the trial a month away. She cited the case to be too “disturbing” to continue.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Trial date finally set for ‘killer dad’ Pelser

Another advocate has been appointed, and he has indicated that he has familiarised himself with the case for the trial.

The trial is set to start in September 21 in the Roodepoort Regional Court with Magistrate Delize Smith presiding. She will be assisted by two assessors.

READ MORE

– Caxton News Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter