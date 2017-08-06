 
News 6.8.2017 05:51 pm

Update: Massive African Rock Python released at game reserve

Saish Motheram
Fanie and his family, with staff of Nambithi Hills, releasing the snake into the wild

It took a few minutes the giant snake to move as if it was adjusting to its new environment before the release into the dam.

The African Rock Python that was found in the Ekuvukeni area on Friday was safely released on Saturday (August 5), Ladysmith Gazette reports.

The massive snake was released at Nambithi Hills Game Reserve at Memorial Gate by snake expert Fanie Cilliers and staff from the game reserve.

Speaking to Fanie, he says the monster-sized reptile was released yesterday afternoon.

He added that once the mammoth creature was set free, it took a few minutes to move as if adjusting to its new environment before making its way into the dam, where it was released.

READ MORE: Hunt for 6-metre African rock python near primary school in KZN

The snake in the water and free at last

Fanie and the staff of Nambithi Hills were excited by the fact that the snake was released safely back into the wild.

Fanie says there is an abundant food source for the python, and another plus is that it is away from people. The snake was weighed and measured by Fanie, weighing in at a whopping 25,7kg and having a length of 4.93m!

Hunt for 6-metre African rock python near primary school in KZN

– Caxton News Service

