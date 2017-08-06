 
menu
News 6.8.2017 03:31 pm

Two toddlers drown in swimming pools at their homes

James Mahlokwane
Stock image: Swimming pool

Stock image: Swimming pool

Police appeal to parents to ensure that all swimming pools are properly fenced or covered.

Two local families were left devastated after their young children drowned in swimming pools on Saturday, Kempton Express reports.

Kempton Park police were called to Vleuel Street in Rhodesfield where a boy (4) had drowned.

Kempton Park police spokesperson Captain Jethro Mtshali said the child was declared dead on the scene by paramedics around 11.30am after they had failed to revive the child.

“Later during the day, our officers were summoned to Arwyp where they were informed about the death of a one-year-old boy who drowned in a swimming pool on Highveld Road in Kempton Park,” said Mtshali.

READ MORE: Man drowns at Blue Lagoon beach in Durban

The one-year-old was rushed to hospital by his parents but was unfortunately was declared dead upon arrival.

Police have opened an inquest docket to investigate the circumstances that led to the Rhodesfield child being found in the swimming pool. A post mortem report will reveal the cause of the child’s death.

Reports of a third child of 13 months drowning in Birch Acres, also on Saturday, could not yet be confirmed.

READ MORE

Man drowns at Blue Lagoon beach in Durban

– Caxton News Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter

Related Stories
Six-year-old girl drowns in Eastern Cape dam 29.7.2017
Two bodies found in Free State dams 21.6.2017
Child, 2, drowns in family swimming pool 21.6.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion
South Africa

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert
Entertainment

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book
Celebrities

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk
Athletics

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk

readers' choice

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through
South Africa

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

Why ‘Last-Minute Mbete’ is keeping us guessing
South Africa

Why ‘Last-Minute Mbete’ is keeping us guessing

Kathrada Foundation disgusted at racial attack at KFC
South Africa

Kathrada Foundation disgusted at racial attack at KFC

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.