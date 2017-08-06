Two toddlers drown in swimming pools at their homes

Two local families were left devastated after their young children drowned in swimming pools on Saturday, Kempton Express reports.

Kempton Park police were called to Vleuel Street in Rhodesfield where a boy (4) had drowned.

Kempton Park police spokesperson Captain Jethro Mtshali said the child was declared dead on the scene by paramedics around 11.30am after they had failed to revive the child.

“Later during the day, our officers were summoned to Arwyp where they were informed about the death of a one-year-old boy who drowned in a swimming pool on Highveld Road in Kempton Park,” said Mtshali.

The one-year-old was rushed to hospital by his parents but was unfortunately was declared dead upon arrival.

Police have opened an inquest docket to investigate the circumstances that led to the Rhodesfield child being found in the swimming pool. A post mortem report will reveal the cause of the child’s death.

Reports of a third child of 13 months drowning in Birch Acres, also on Saturday, could not yet be confirmed.

– Caxton News Service

