 
menu
News 4.8.2017 01:05 pm

Dumi Masilela’s killers were on a ‘hijacking spree’ that night

CNS Reporter
THE recovered Jeep Wrangler hijacked in Daveyton and used in an attempt to hijack a VW Golf 7 in Tembisa. Photograph: EMPD

THE recovered Jeep Wrangler hijacked in Daveyton and used in an attempt to hijack a VW Golf 7 in Tembisa. Photograph: EMPD

Metro police recovered a hijacked Jeep in Ebony Park.

The hijackers who shot Rhythm City actor Dumisani (Dumi) Masilela, 29, of Van Riebeeck Park, in Tembisa, on Wednesday night, seem to have been out on a “hijacking spree” that night, Tembisan reports.

Driving a Jeep hijacked in Daveyton earlier that evening, they wounded Masilela while trying to hijack his VW Golf 7. Masilela died in hospital on Thursday morning.

Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago, metro police spokesperson, said: “The owner of the Jeep Wrangler was pistol-whipped so severely that he ended up in hospital. The Jeep was hijacked at around 7pm, and shortly before 8.30pm Masilela was shot, trying to drive away from his assailants.”

Kgasago said the EMPD received a message about the hijacked Jeep Wrangler on Thursday morning at about 8.30am. Within 30 minutes, it was tracked to Ebony Park, where it was found abandoned.

Masilela was sitting in his Golf in Umnonjaneni Section, talking to a friend, when they were attacked.

“Dumisani’s vehicle was idling when a black Jeep arrived with three to four males inside. One of the males walked up to Masilela’s vehicle and just shot him,” Tembisa South police spokesperson Captain Neldah Sekgobela told The Tembisan.

READ MORE: Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news

THE hijackers damaged the dashboard of the Jeep Wrangler apparently trying to find the tracker unit. Photograph: EMPD

THE hijackers damaged the dashboard of the Jeep Wrangler apparently trying to find the tracker unit. Photograph: EMPD

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said police had launched a manhunt for the suspects.

“One of the male suspects allegedly walked up to the victim’s vehicle, and the driver [Masilela] noticed the suspect was carrying a firearm. He drove off.”

The suspect then shot him, wounding him in the upper body. The wounded Masilela managed to drive off. His friend took over and drove to Tembisa Hospital, where he died the next morning.

Police appeal to anyone with information to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or contact their nearest police station.

The executive mayor of Ekurhuleni, Clr Mzwandile Masina, will visit the family home in Van Riebeeck Park this Friday to pay his respects.

“It is with shock and sadness that South Africans learned of the tragic passing of Dumi Masilela. Crime has robbed us of such a promising star from the City of Ekurhuleni,” Masina said in a statement on Friday morning before visiting the family.

“We call upon law enforcement agents to work tirelessly to put these culprits behind bars. We also urge the EMPD to work hand in hand with the SAPS, together with the community to bring about justice in the matter.”

READ MORE

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news

– Caxton News Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter

Related Stories
Police officer shot dead at her home 4.8.2017
Limpopo mum sent for observation after killing newborn baby 4.8.2017
Humansdorp man to go on trial for stabbing estranged wife to death 3.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk
Athletics

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk

LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman
South Africa

LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

Family traumatised after meal at Burger King
News

Family traumatised after meal at Burger King

Scream hard for your man, Ayanda Ncwane tells Masilela’s widow
South Africa

Scream hard for your man, Ayanda Ncwane tells Masilela’s widow

readers' choice

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies
Celebrities

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you
Columns

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you

Twitter mocks all the bad grammar and typos in Bonang’s book
Celebrities

Twitter mocks all the bad grammar and typos in Bonang’s book

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news
Celebrities

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news

Scream hard for your man, Ayanda Ncwane tells Masilela’s widow
South Africa

Scream hard for your man, Ayanda Ncwane tells Masilela’s widow

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.