North West man sentenced to 15 years in jail for rape

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for rape by the Ganyesa Regional Court, North West police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Pelonomi Makau said the man was sentenced on Tuesday for raping a 15-year-old girl in September 2015 at Ga-Mogopa Section in Morokweng village.

“It was reported at the time of the incident that the victim went to her neighbour [accused’s] place accompanied by her younger brother to ask for assistance with magazines as part of her school project.

“The accused chased the victim’s younger brother back home and dragged the victim into the house where he raped her. The victim was allowed to go home after the ordeal and eventually reported the incident to her older sister who informed their mother. The matter was reported to the police, who successfully traced and arrested the accused.”

