You can order your Range Rover Velar now

The New Range Rover Velar is now available to order at Land Rover dealers across South Africa.

Customers can also use the Land Rover Configurator to customise their own Velar. The fourth model in the Range Rover family brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance, and is the most customisable to date.

Pricing for the Range Rover Velar starts at R947 700.

It will primarily be available in Velar and Velar R-Dynamic variants. Four specification levels are available: base, S, SE and HSE. All derivatives and trim levels are available with a choice of Ingenium four cylinder and Land Rover’s six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, offering efficiency, power and refinement.

A third Velar variant will also be available: Velar First Edition. This flagship, limited-edition model is only available in a single, high-specification trim that boasts every available option.

Customers need only specify exterior colour, wheel design and choice of engine (six-cylinder petrol or diesel). The Velar First Edition will only be available during the vehicle’s first year on sale and is available exclusively on order.

Customers have full choice when it comes to configuring their Velar.

A total of 17 wheels, 13 exterior paints and three exterior trim packs are available. Inside, Velar can be specified with a choice of 15 material finishes, including premium textile finishes from Danish textile firm Kvadrat, as well as a steering wheel trimmed in suede cloth.

Velar is defined by a visually reductive approach and meticulous attention to precision in every detail.

This approach to design has been empowered by the latest technologies, including slimline matrix-laser LED headlamps outside, and Land Rover’s all-new InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system inside.

Featuring two, 10-inch high-definition touchscreens seamlessly integrated into the central console, the technology allows for elegant simplicity by keeping switchgear to an absolute minimum.

With class-leading ground clearance and wading depth, matched to Land Rover’s suite of traction technologies, Velar remains a true Land Rover – offering world-class all-terrain capability.

All models feature four-corner air suspension, smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmissions and all-wheel drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics.

The New Range Rover Velar will go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2017.