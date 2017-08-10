 
menu
Motoring News 10.8.2017 07:26 am

Milestone for Suzuki SA

Motoring reporter

Value proposition bolstered by significant extra warranty

Suzuki Auto has hit another milestone in the past month, after the company recorded the highest sales month since being established in South Africa in 2008.

.

.

The Japanese brand recorded total sales of 744 units, which represents a jump of 27% over its sales in June and an equally impressive jump of 68 units over its previous record.

Before breaking through the 700-unit barrier, Suzuki had achieved its best sales in September 2014, when 676 new Suzuki vehicles were sold.

While the jump in sales in July is significant, Suzuki’s growth for the year to date is equally impressive. The brand has grown its share of the market by 22% over the same period in 2016. Suzuki’s growth in vehicle sales comes amidst a general slowdown on the overall vehicle market.

According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (Naamsa), July was generally in the black, but total industry sales remain in the red for the year and have declined by 0.3% for the year to date.

In July, Suzuki also extended its warranty period from three- years / 100 000km to five years / 200 000km, to further bolster its value proposition and underline its commitment to their products. The extension is valid until 31 December 2017 on all passenger models.

In May this year, Suzuki Auto launched the quirky Suzuki Ignis in three derivatives into the South African market.

Apart from its range of standard features, the Ignis introduced a new level of customisation to Suzuki, including cosmetic, comfort and in-car entertainment features.

One of the very popular optional features is a double-DINsized touch-screen multimedia system with a 6.2-inch WVGA display. The full-colour screen allows for direct control of iPhones and iPods via Bluetooth, as well as limited controls of certain Android smartphones.

The system is also satnav-ready and it can function as a full turn-by-turn navigation system when equipped with South African road maps on the optional plug in satnav unit, but it was previously erroneously reported that this optional touch screen infotainment system can fully integrate with Andriod Auto.

Please note that this is not the case and that the system offers limited control of Android and iOS mobile systems from the touch screen via Bluetooth.

Related Stories
Suzuki extends comprehensive warranty 12.7.2017
Suzuki Ignis, fun comes in a small box 28.6.2017
New Suzuki Ignis is on fire 1.6.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

Next: No confidence in taxman
Columns

Next: No confidence in taxman

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more
Columns

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee
Celebrities

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund
Celebrities

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund

readers' choice

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway
South Africa

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more
Columns

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more

Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC
South Africa

Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC

Malema: South Africa, we told you so
South Africa

Malema: South Africa, we told you so

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.