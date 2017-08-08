 
menu
Digital Life 8.8.2017 06:36 pm

Google firing fans flames of diversity debate in tech sector

by Rob Lever/AFP
Google's firing of an engineer who questioned the company's diversity efforts has sparked a fresh row in Silicon Valley

Google's firing of an engineer who questioned the company's diversity efforts has sparked a fresh row in Silicon Valley

The dismissal of a Google engineer over a memo defending the Silicon Valley gender gap has fanned the flames of a simmering debate in the tech sector over sexism, free expression and political correctness.

The “manifesto” published as an internal memo by James Damore, which claimed “biological differences” were a key factor in the low percentage of women in technology jobs sparked outcry from those claiming it perpetuated stereotypes and discrimination.

Then Damore was fired — according to media reports and his own email to the far-right news website Breitbart — which sparked a new backlash from those claiming Google was stifling free speech.

The fresh controversy comes with Silicon Valley struggling in the face of accusations of rampant sexual harassment and discrimination affecting startups like Uber and venture capital firms investing in the sector.

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai, without commenting on Damore, said employees have a right to express themselves but that the memo appeared to “cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace.”

“To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not OK,” Pichai said in his email to employees.

But Damore’s firing fueled a wave of criticism from those arguing Google was suppressing a dissenting viewpoint.

“Very sad about #JamesDamore being fired by @Google for basically popularising behavioural science. Scandalous and immoral,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Google went from: ‘Don’t be evil’ to ‘Speak no evil about political correctness,'” another tweet said.

Damore’s firing made him a hero to the far right and those claiming political correctness has gone too far.

Breitbart published the first of what it said was a series of interviews with “rebels of Google” who claim the company is stifling dissent.

“Witch hunts are a well-known cultural problem at Google,” one employee identified only as “Hal” said.

“A lot of social justice activists essentially spend all day fighting the culture war, and get nothing done.”

Damore’s 10-page memo, which was leaked on the website Gizmodo and later on Motherboard, argued that Google has silenced anyone seeking to differ with official policy, leading to “an ideological echo chamber.”

– Gender woes in Valley –

Google CEO Sundar Pichai says a memo questioning the company’s diversity efforts was offensive

Currently some 69 percent of Google’s employees are men, according to the company’s latest figures, a proportion that rises to 80 percent when it comes to technology jobs.

In 2016 at Facebook just 27 percent of senior executives were women. At Apple, around 30 percent of total employees are women.

Roger Kay, who heads the tech consultancy Endpoint Technologies Associates, said the Damore case is not about free speech, and that Google has a right to keep employees who support the company’s values.

“They’re not putting him in jail, it’s not a criminal indictment,” Kay said.

“His speech (memo) was odious, and they’re absolutely allowed to fire him for it if it promotes the greater good.”

Some analysts say there is no easy answer for tech firm which are seeking to promote a diverse workforce while dealing with competing factions.

“Though there’s been plenty of outrage over the (Damore) post among Google employees and others in the tech industry, there are also significant numbers who have welcomed it,” said Jan Dawson of Jackdaw Research in a blog post.

“Despite the broad official push for diversity from tech companies, there’s still a big chunk of the employee base that holds such views and wishes they could air them more freely.”

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

what's hot

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee
Celebrities

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund
Celebrities

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee
South Africa

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision
South Africa

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision

readers' choice

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl
Celebrities

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money
Eish!

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement
South Africa

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.