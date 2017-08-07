 
menu
Digital Life 7.8.2017 06:36 am

Row over Google employee’s defense of tech gender gap

AFP
The controversy comes as increasing numbers of women are going public with complaints of gender-based discrimination in Silicon Valley

The controversy comes as increasing numbers of women are going public with complaints of gender-based discrimination in Silicon Valley

Google found itself at the center of controversy Sunday after an employee in a leaked internal document claimed “biological causes” explained the lack of women in tech industry leadership roles.

The screed — dubbed “sexist” by US media — revived the simmering debate over a culture of sexism and lack of diversity in tech sectors.

“I’m simply stating that the distribution of preferences and abilities of men and women differ in part due to biological causes and that these differences may explain why we don’t see equal representation of women in tech and leadership,” read the 3,000-word fulmination by an anonymous male software engineer.

According to the author, natural aptitudes of men allow them to become better computer programmers. Women, he said, have more “openness directed towards feelings and aesthetics rather than ideas” — meaning they “prefer jobs in social or artistic areas.”

In response to the leaked memo, Danielle Brown, Google’s new vice president of diversity, told employees in an email that “it’s not a viewpoint that I or this company endorses, promotes or encourages”.

“Changing a culture is hard, and it’s often uncomfortable,” she said.

Brown added, however, that “part of building an open, inclusive environment means fostering a culture in which those with alternative views, including different political views, feel safe sharing their opinions.”

The controversy comes as increasing numbers of women are going public with complaints of gender-based discrimination in Silicon Valley.

Uber’s embattled chief executive Travis Kalanick resigned earlier this year under pressure from investors seeking to clean up the company’s allegedly toxic corporate culture.

His departure capped a rocky period for the global ridesharing giant, which has been roiled by disturbing reports of cutthroat workplace conditions, harassment and discrimination.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

what's hot

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC
South Africa

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation
Athletics

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion
South Africa

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert
Entertainment

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book
Celebrities

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book

readers' choice

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through
South Africa

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

The SACP reiterates its call for Zuma to resign or be recalled
South Africa

The SACP reiterates its call for Zuma to resign or be recalled

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.