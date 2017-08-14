 
Soapies 14.8.2017 07:02 am

‘Isibaya’ this week: Sihle wants Blade gone

Citizen reporter
Image courtesy of Facebook.com

Image courtesy of Facebook.com

Here’s what to expect this week on ‘Isibaya’.

Monday August 14

Sihle wants Blade gone. Mpiyakhe meets with Lethu in Joburg. Meanwhile, Judas celebrates his first major take from his new line of business.

Tuesday August 15

Qondi decides her fate in the valley. S’bu realises he has to get his father’s permission before continuing with his plan. Lillian does something reckless that threatens to draw unwanted attention to the family.

Wednesday August 16

Mpiyakhe and Lethu’s discussions are interrupted by frightening news from Lethu’s farm. Jerry has a close call with Lillian. Iris and Zanele get into an argument over Zanele’s life choices.

Thursday August 17

Sihle blows up when she realises that she’s losing everything she fought for. Lethu’s staff comes under attack. Qaphela learns disturbing news concerning Iris’ investigation into the robbery of her club.

Friday August 18

The Ngwenyas are caught off guard by the law. Lethu hopes that the culprit threatening her farm has been frightened off. Thandeka is finally convinced that S’bu’s proposal is the right move for their marriage.

