‘Muvhango’ this week: James and Imani connect

Monday August 14
Will Thandaza survive this latest betrayal? James has Plan B. Mpho fights for her rights.
Tuesday August 15
Thandaza falsely accuses Ranthomeng and Gugu. James is out to make Thandaza pay heavily. Mpho and Vho-Masindi fall out over Mpho not wanting a baby.
Wednesday August 16
Thandaza finally learns the truth about Ranthomeng and Gugu. Thandaza is stung when she receives a court order from James. Azwindini manages to win Mpho over but she shocks him with an unexpected packet from her handbag.
Thursday August 17
Azwindini asks Susan to talk to Mpho but Susan respectfully declines. Vusi has some exciting news. James and Imani connect.
Friday August 18
Thandaza and Imani cement their reconciliation. Mpho’s family shocks her. Vho-Masindi is excited about Vusi’s baby.
