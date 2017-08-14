 
Soapies 14.8.2017

‘Muvhango’ this week: James and Imani connect

Citizen reporter
Image courtesy of Facebook

Image courtesy of Facebook

Here’s what’s coming up on ‘Muvhango’ this week.

Monday August 14

Will Thandaza survive this latest betrayal? James has Plan B. Mpho fights for her rights.

Tuesday August 15

Thandaza falsely accuses Ranthomeng and Gugu. James is out to make Thandaza pay heavily. Mpho and Vho-Masindi fall out over Mpho not wanting a baby.

Wednesday August 16

Thandaza finally learns the truth about Ranthomeng and Gugu. Thandaza is stung when she receives a court order from James. Azwindini manages to win Mpho over but she shocks him with an unexpected packet from her handbag.

Thursday August 17

Azwindini asks Susan to talk to Mpho but Susan respectfully declines. Vusi has some exciting news. James and Imani connect.

Friday August 18

Thandaza and Imani cement their reconciliation. Mpho’s family shocks her. Vho-Masindi is excited about Vusi’s baby.

