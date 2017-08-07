 
Soapies 7.8.2017 08:42 am

Nkunzi shows up at MaNgcobo’s door this week on ‘Uzalo’

Citizen reporter
The cast of 'Uzalo'. Picture: Supplied

Watch ‘Uzalo’ this week as the drama unfolds.

Monday August 7

MaNgcobo is terrified when Nkunzi shows up at her door. A newfound friend takes GC on a joyride. Mumsy gets new, disturbing information about Mastermind. Mondli warns Nkunzi that he is waiting for him to slip up

Tuesday August 8

Nkunzi tries to get MaNgcobo to shoot him. GC’S friendship with Thobile and Smangele reaches breaking point. Mumsy is tempted to take Mastermind back Qhabanga asks Nkunzi what he’d like to pursue now that he’s not a criminal anymore.

Wednesday August 9

Thobile and Smangele are stunned when Fikile tells them the locks at the salon have been changed. Mastermind tries to make amends with Mxolisi. Nkunzi is surprised when he gets a gesture of kindness from MaNgcobo.

Thursday August 10

Nkunzi seems to nail the job interview with Captain Mthimkhulu. DK gets frustrated when a love-struck Mastermind won’t give her the time of day. Thobile tells Smangele she is planning to open her own salon and invites Smangele to join her

Friday August 11

Qhabanga accuses Mondli of turning Captain Mthimkhulu against Nkunzi and the two nearly come to blows. Smangele and Fikile are shocked that GC and DK held a drinking party at the salon. Mumsy meets a new man.

