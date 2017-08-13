 
Celebrities 13.8.2017 06:49 pm

Somizi reality show director set to direct Bonang’s ‘Being Bonang’

Citizen reporter
Bonang Matheba.

Bonang Matheba.

Bonang’s show has failed to impress with viewership numbers since its debut in mid-July.

Bonang Matheba’s reality show, Being Bonang, has reportedly found a new director in Olwethu Mlotshwa, who directed Somizi Mhlongo’s reality show, Living the Dream with Somizi.

The move came a day after the SA TV July audience ratings (AR) data revealed that Being Bonang had failed to impress with viewership numbers since its debut in mid-July.

The results showed M-Net may have proved Bonang’s fans right by airing the show on VUZU AMP instead of Mzansi Magic, where most of the local action happens.

Her fans have been complaining on social media that they do not have access to the channel and have been calling for it to be aired on Mzansi Magic.

Somizi’s show was successful as it managed to attract 559 373 viewers and hit 15th place on DStv’s most watched list for July.

However, Mlotshwa said Bonang’s was doing well despite the criticism and fewer viewers tuning in.

“From the numbers we have so far, Bonang’s show is doing well, especially since it’s in a tough time slot.

“I’ve watched reaction to the show closely and think the problem is people had unrealistic expectations.

“They expected the same Bonang they saw on Live Amp, but Bonang is older and different,” she told Sunday Sun.

Mlotshwa said the comparison of the two shows was unfair, as they were different.

