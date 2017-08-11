WATCH: Kenny Kunene takes son’s pram to car wash

Sushi king and businessman Kenny Kunene recently took his car to a car wash in Wynberg, and also took the chance to have his son’s pram washed.
In a video that was posted on his son’s Instagram page, the workers doing the washing can be heard saying: “This is not a pram wash, it’s a car wash.”
The caption on the video reads: “Earlier at Lotha’s car wash in Wynberg. My Dad went to wash his car and also washed mine after a trip to a dusty Farmers Market in Fourways.”
Kenny Kunene has been stunting on us since the birth of his son, Remo Mokgethwa. He recently pulled a ‘DJ Khaled’ on his son and posted a video of him talking to the infant.
He tells his son how great he already is and that he is intelligent, clever and blessed.
