 
menu
Celebrities 9.8.2017 11:19 pm

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

Citizen reporter
Simphiwe Ngema sings at Dumi Masilela's memorial service. Picture: Twitter

Simphiwe Ngema sings at Dumi Masilela's memorial service. Picture: Twitter

The former Muvhango actress says nothing could have prepared her for this grief while only 27 years old.

Dumi Masilela’s widow, Simphiwe Ngema, spoke for the first time during her husband’s memorial service held at the Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park, on Joburg’s East Rand on Wednesday.

In videos circulating on social media, Ngema can be seen crying as videos of her wedding play on a screen and when other speakers pay tribute to her late husband.

The widow was praised by people on social media for being “a woman of strength” after they saw videos of her dancing to Masilela’s Shona Pantsi, and leading a gospel song on stage.

Taking to the podium, Ngema said: “Nothing ever prepares you that one day you’ll be a 27-year-old widow, that all the dreams you’ve dreamt of will be taken away from you, but today I’m not here to speak on my behalf, I’m here to speak on his behalf.

“The day he passed away, I had to go identify the body and, I remember when we got there, the guys were like, ‘You guys are so young, where are the elders?’

“When I went to see his body yesterday [Tuesday], it wasn’t him. I felt like I was looking at his suit and I remember someone saying, our bodies are just that. They are just that. And I was reminded of a Bible scripture that says: ‘For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain.’

“We might ask questions, I have a lot of questions, I ask God, ‘Why are you bringing him into my life, only to take him back?'”

Though she had a lot of questions about her husband’s death, she said it had been time for him to leave.

The actress further praised her late husband for being “perfect”. She said that, in him, she had seen a reflection of herself.

“It was time. If God wanted him to be healed, he would have been healed. Dumi was perfect. I saw God in Dumi. God lived in him.

“I could never fit in with other people, with my peers, because I am also a spiritual person and I felt like sometimes I was too deep. But when I met Dumi I saw a reflection of myself,” TimesLive quoted her as saying.

Medics checked on Simphiwe and Dumi’s mother after her tribute. Another mourner reportedly collapsed and had to be taken out of the hall.

The Rhythm City actor died following a hijacking ordeal last week on Wednesday in Tembisa. Masilela spent the night fighting for his life in hospital after being shot during the attempted hijacking.

Check out the multimedia from the funeral shared on social media:

Also read:

Simz didn’t think Dumi would die, says family spokesperson

Related Stories
We are dying as a nation 8.8.2017
These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family 6.8.2017
LISTEN: The song Dumi Masilela recorded for Rhythm City 4.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

what's hot

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

Next: No confidence in taxman
Columns

Next: No confidence in taxman

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more
Columns

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee
Celebrities

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund
Celebrities

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund

readers' choice

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway
South Africa

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway

Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC
South Africa

Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC

Malema: South Africa, we told you so
South Africa

Malema: South Africa, we told you so

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more
Columns

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.