Former Rhythm City actress Mary Makgatho has died

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa announced Makgatho died today.

“I’d like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of veteran Actress and my dear friend, Mary Makgatho, who has sadly passed on,” he wrote on Twitter.

Makgatho was admitted to hospital on July 10 after she fell and sustained serious injuries. She appeared on many film and TV series, including Rhythm City, Yizo Yizo and Generations.

Makgatho played Connie on Rhythm City. According to Sunday World, she has also done numerous radio and TV adverts and voiceovers, as well as dramas when SABC had the monopoly on the small screen.

She recently appeared on e.tv’s eKasi: Our Stories.