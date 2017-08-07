 
Celebrities 7.8.2017 11:08 am

Former Rhythm City actress Mary Makgatho has died

Citizen Reporter
Mary Makgatho. Image: Twitter

Mary Makgatho. Image: Twitter

The actress died this morning after spending weeks in hospital.

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa announced Makgatho died today.

“I’d like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of veteran Actress and my dear friend, Mary Makgatho, who has sadly passed on,” he wrote on Twitter.

Makgatho was admitted to hospital on July 10 after she fell and sustained serious injuries. She appeared on many film and TV series, including Rhythm City, Yizo Yizo and Generations.

Makgatho played Connie on Rhythm City. According to Sunday World, she has also done numerous radio and TV adverts and voiceovers, as well as dramas when SABC had the monopoly on the small screen.

She recently appeared on e.tv’s eKasi: Our Stories.

These are Dumi Masilela's last words to his family

