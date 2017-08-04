LISTEN: The song Dumi Masilela recorded for Rhythm City

Rhythm City has shared a song the late musician and actor Dumi Masilela recently recorded for the soapie. The song, Ungasabi, talks about love, with the musician telling a lover to take a chance in love and not be afraid.

Listen to the track below:

The track has received positive comments on social media, with one Samantha Sikhonde saying: “This is a very beautiful song and vocals… I remember first hearing him sing on Gospel classics (dipiri le makunutu) I think he was singing with Soweto Gospel choir!! thats where i fell in love with his voice!! Death be not proud.. ngiblungu to the core.. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

The late star probably got inspiration from his own love story, as he recently married his long term girlfriend Simphiwe Ngema. The couple got married in May this year in a traditional ceremony.

Masilela died following a hijacking ordeal on Wednesday evening in Tembisa.

