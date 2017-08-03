Twitter mocks all the bad grammar and typos in Bonang’s book

Media personality Bonang Matheba will be launching her book titled from A to B tonight at a private event in Sandton.

In the book, she talks about her career, an abusive relationship as well as her friendship with Somizi, among other things.

However, tweeps who have read the book have been very critical of it. It seems it is a disappointing read full of bad grammar and typos.

It is not yet clear who proofread her book (if anyone), but it seems they didn’t do a very good job and Bonang is being dragged for it. And while we all thought her birthday was on the 25th, because that’s when she celebrates it each year, the book has revealed that it is in fact on the 24th of June. Joke’s on us?

Twitter users went as far as taking photos and screenshots of the book’s pages to expose its shortcomings.

First sentence into Bonang's book and the first mistake is her birthday is wrong pic.twitter.com/P0wKapEBVg — Babes we🍑 (@Tee_theDiva) August 3, 2017

Who did the spelling check on Bonang's book…. pic.twitter.com/7sFtoHvo67 — Avela Diphofa (@AvelaDiphofa) August 3, 2017

That Bonang book reads like "The boy went to the store. To the store the boy went. As the boy was walking he ended up at the store" — Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) August 3, 2017

The typos and grammar in that email sent to Ntsiki allegedly by Bonang and the grammar in her book kinda match 🙄 — The Instigator (@AmBlujay) August 3, 2017

Bonang's book reminds me of highschool days when we were writing essays. Repeating the same thing over just to cover up the no. of words. — Matshego (@Matsh3go) August 3, 2017

Rare and Exclusive footage of Bonang Proof reading her book: pic.twitter.com/3GtQxQMD6R — Zamani K (@Za_Maniac) August 3, 2017

The idea that Bonang's book gets a pass on bad grammar because it's celebrity portraiture makes no sense whatsoever. — Rofhiwa Maneta (@Uncle_Rof) August 3, 2017

ALSO READ: