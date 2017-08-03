 
menu
Celebrities 3.8.2017 06:17 pm

Twitter mocks all the bad grammar and typos in Bonang’s book

Thabang Buthelezi
Bonang Matheba.

Bonang Matheba.

The ‘long journey’ from A to B in the memoir could have benefited from checking a few more letters in the alphabet.

Media personality Bonang Matheba will be launching her book titled from A to B tonight at a private event in Sandton.

In the book, she talks about her career, an abusive relationship as well as her friendship with Somizi, among other things.

However, tweeps who have read the book have been very critical of it. It seems it is a disappointing read full of bad grammar and typos.

It is not yet clear who proofread her book (if anyone), but it seems they didn’t do a very good job and Bonang is being dragged for it. And while we all thought her birthday was on the 25th, because that’s when she celebrates it each year, the book has revealed that it is in fact on the 24th of June. Joke’s on us?

Twitter users went as far as taking photos and screenshots of the book’s pages to expose its shortcomings.

 

ALSO READ: 

Is Euphonik insinuating that Bonang is on drugs?

Related Stories
Is Euphonik insinuating that Bonang is on drugs? 2.8.2017
LISTEN: Bonang talks about abusive, controlling relationship with a ‘mental’ 27.7.2017
Here are some of the controversial tidbits in the shelved Mandela book 26.7.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

what's hot

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news
Celebrities

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news

Hunt for 6-metre African rock python near primary school in KZN
News

Hunt for 6-metre African rock python near primary school in KZN

Orlando Pirates announce new coach
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates announce new coach

WATCH: I don’t speak to fools, Jackson Mthembu tells Mngxitama
South Africa

WATCH: I don’t speak to fools, Jackson Mthembu tells Mngxitama

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies
Celebrities

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies

readers' choice

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies
Celebrities

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you
Columns

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you

Mashaba fires economic development MMC for ‘misconduct’
South Africa

Mashaba fires economic development MMC for ‘misconduct’

Orlando Pirates announce new coach
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates announce new coach

WATCH: I don’t speak to fools, Jackson Mthembu tells Mngxitama
South Africa

WATCH: I don’t speak to fools, Jackson Mthembu tells Mngxitama

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.