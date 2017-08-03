Kelly Khumalo: Only God can have judgement on my life

Singer Kelly Khumalo has responded to the “hating” she received on social media on Sunday after being a guest judge on Idols SA. The Asine hit maker trended after the show, with some criticising her for telling a contestant she would “murder” him if he disappointed her, while others criticised her for having dark armpits.

Her critics asked her to not show her armpits on TV ever again, with some accusing her of having forgotten to bleach her armpits when she apparently decided to bleach her skin.

Responding to the negative comments on Wednesday, Khumalo wished everyone who said negative things about her a happy women’s month. In fact, Khumalo says she is “perfect” in the eyes of her God, despite the criticism she received on social media about her armpits, which some insisted should not be shown on TV.

Khumalo said the people who criticised her should know that body-shaming was a form of abuse.

I would like to wish all the women who felt that it's okay to body shame me and my armpits on Sunday night a perfect Women's Month.😘 — Kelly Khumalo (@KellyKhumaloZA) August 1, 2017

“I would like to wish all the women who felt that it’s okay to body shame me and my armpits on Sunday night a perfect Women’s Month.”

“To all the men who didn’t know attacking and body shaming women on twitter is a form of abuse, Happy Women’s Month.”

Some of the comments on social media demanded an answer from Khumalo on who killed her late boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was shot dead in October 2014 at Khumalo’s house in Vosloorus. More than two years later, the murder has not been solved.

Though people have been calling for her to open up about what happened that night, Khumalo told Anele Mdoda earlier this year she was not allowed to talk about it, but felt police were not doing enough to solve the mystery.

“At the end of the day, I’m one person that wants people or even the country to know what happened. I mean, at the end of the day, Senzo was not only loved by me,” she said at the time.

Now Khumalo told her critics that they had no right to judge her on the way she chooses to live her life.

I am perfect in the eyes of my maker & only God can have judgement on my life. In the meanwhile, I will live the life he has blessed me with — Kelly Khumalo (@KellyKhumaloZA) August 1, 2017

“I am perfect in the eyes of my maker and only God can have judgement on my life. In the meanwhile, I will live the life he has blessed me with,” she said.

