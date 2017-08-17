 
menu
Entertainment 17.8.2017 02:32 pm

Venice to honour British director Frears

AFP
Frears will be honoured at the Venice festival on September 3

Frears will be honoured at the Venice festival on September 3

Stephen Frears, the British director of “The Queen”, “Philomena” and a string of other award-winning films, is to be honoured with a special prize at this year’s Venice film festival.

Frears, 76, will receive the Glory to the Filmmaker award on September 3, ahead of the world premiere of his latest production, “Victoria and Abdul”, organisers said on Thursday.

The award is given to individuals deemed to have made an original contribution to innovation in contemporary cinema. Previous winners include Al Pacino and Brian De Palma.

Frears’s new film, starring Judi Dench as Britain’s Queen Victoria, tells the true story of the monarch’s unlikely and convention-shredding friendship with an Indian clerk at the end of the 19th century.

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal plays Abdul in what is being billed as a humorous exploration of race, religion and power at a time when the British Empire was at its peak and India was regarded as its “Jewel in the Crown”.

Festival Director Alberto Barbera said Frears was being feted for being “prolific and unpredictable, eclectic and provocative,” and for effortlessly navigating his way around styles, topics and genres.

“Along with Ken Loach and Mike Leigh, he is one of the most vibrant and representative exponents of contemporary British cinema,” Barbera said.

“In his best movies he has the rare gift of creating a portrait of British society: sharp, caustic, unconventional, and simultaneously disturbing and amusing.”

The 74th edition of the Venice film festival runs from August 30 until September 9.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

what's hot

Who’s avoiding sex, and why
Fitness and health

Who’s avoiding sex, and why

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas
Cricket

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight
South Africa

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize
South Africa

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize

ANC slams SACP statement on disciplining MPs
South Africa

ANC slams SACP statement on disciplining MPs

readers' choice

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr
South Africa

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

Sorry Grace, you are too late for immunity, claims DA
South Africa

Sorry Grace, you are too late for immunity, claims DA

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’
Entertainment

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke
South Africa

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.