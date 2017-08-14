 
Entertainment 14.8.2017 09:32 pm

Stuntwoman killed filming Deadpool 2 in Canada

AFP
Characters inspired by Deadpool comic book characters ride past the San Diego Convention Center during last month's Comic-Con event

A stuntwoman was killed Monday on the set of Deadpool 2 in Vancouver while filming a motorcycle stunt for the much-anticipated sequel to Marvel Comic’s anti-superhero blockbuster, police said.

“Vancouver Police can confirm that a female stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle,” police said in a statement.

Images posted in local newspapers showed police taping off a black Ducati motorcycle sitting on its side next to a smashed officer tower window in downtown Vancouver.

Actress Zazie Beetz, who is best known for her role in the FX television network series Atlanta, was reportedly spotted driving the motorcycle, or one like it, during filming.

Beetz has been cast in the film as Domino, a mercenary with exceptional marksmanship and fighting skills, and mutant powers.

The first Deadpool movie earned US$783 million at the box office.

Production on the sequel, which also stars Ryan Reynolds as the title character and Josh Brolin, began two months ago.

