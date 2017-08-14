Stuntwoman killed filming Deadpool 2 in Canada

“Vancouver Police can confirm that a female stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle,” police said in a statement.

Images posted in local newspapers showed police taping off a black Ducati motorcycle sitting on its side next to a smashed officer tower window in downtown Vancouver.

Actress Zazie Beetz, who is best known for her role in the FX television network series Atlanta, was reportedly spotted driving the motorcycle, or one like it, during filming.

Beetz has been cast in the film as Domino, a mercenary with exceptional marksmanship and fighting skills, and mutant powers.

The first Deadpool movie earned US$783 million at the box office.

Production on the sequel, which also stars Ryan Reynolds as the title character and Josh Brolin, began two months ago.