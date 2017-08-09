 
Springsteen going solo on Broadway

Bruce Springsteen is to perform a series of "personal and intimate" solo concerts on Broadway starting in October

Bruce Springsteen, renowned for his high-energy marathon concerts to packed arenas, is dialing it down a notch and heading to Broadway.

“The Boss” announced Wednesday that he would play a series of solo shows on New York’s famed theater strip beginning in October.

“I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible,” the 67-year-old rock legend said in a statement.

“I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind,” he said.

Springsteen said the venue for the concerts — the 960-seat Walter Kerr Theatre — is “probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years.”

“My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music,” he said. “Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung.

“It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work,” he said. “All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value.”

“Springsteen on Broadway” will officially open on October 12 and the singer will perform five shows a week through November 26.

Springsteen last year released his autobiography, entitled “Born to Run,” in which he related his humble upbringing in New Jersey, his rise to fame and also revealed his struggles with depression.

