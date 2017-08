Listen to this lit Women’s Month playlist

On that day, the song “Wathint’ Abafazi Wathint’ imbokodo!” (Now you have touched the women, you have struck a rock) was composed to mark the historic moment. In honour of all of those women, some of the ladies at the Bona office have decided to share the songs they feel inspire, uplift and empower them as women; sung by women from across the globe.

What songs would be on your women’s month playlist?

1. Judith Sephuma – A Cry, A Smile, A Dance 2. Beyonce – Flawless (ft. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie) 3. Chaka Khan – I’m Every Woman 4. Aretha Franklin – Respect 5. Lauryn Hill ft. Mary J. Blige – I Used To Love Him 6. Sibongile Khumalo – Little Girl 7. Aretha Franklin – I Say A Little Prayer 8. Salt ‘n Pepa – None Of Your Business 9. Erykah Badu – Cleva 10. Solange – Don’t Touch My Hair 11. Lira – Rise Again 12. Beyonce ft. Kendrick Lamar – Freedom 13. Jennifer Lopez – I Ain’t Your Mama 14. Grace – You Don’t Own Me (ft. G-Eazy) 15. Alicia Keys – Superwoman Brought to you by Bona magazine