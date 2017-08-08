 
menu
Entertainment 8.8.2017 07:32 pm

Letterman leaving retirement to host Netflix TV series

AFP
David Letterman was the longest-running US late night talk show host when he retired in 2015, and over the course of his career he earned praise for blending innovative and odd-ball antics with traditional interviews

David Letterman was the longest-running US late night talk show host when he retired in 2015, and over the course of his career he earned praise for blending innovative and odd-ball antics with traditional interviews

Late-night television king David Letterman is kissing retirement goodbye to bounce back onto the small screen and host a new series for Netflix, the US streaming giant said Tuesday.

Six hour-long episodes in the still-unnamed series will combine in-depth interviews with out-of-studio segments expressing Letterman’s “curiosity and humor” when it premieres in 2018, Netflix said.

“I feel excited and lucky,” said the 70-year-old Letterman, whose retirement in 2015 as the longest-running US late-night broadcaster marked the end of an American cultural institution. He was on the air for 33 years.

“Here’s what I have learned. If you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first,” joked the married father of one.

Nearly 14 million people tuned in to watch Letterman’s final “Late Show” on CBS on May 20, 2015 — complete with jokes and farewells from a host of US presidents, Hollywood stars and devoted fans.

Since then, he has made only fleeting television appearances.

Throughout his career, critics praised Letterman for blending innovative and odd-ball antics with traditional interviews, and for inspiring some of most the talented comics working today in Britain and the United States.

His work saw him interview US commanders-in-chief, politicians and generations of celebrities. He won numerous Emmy awards — the most highly prized accolade in American television — and was nominated dozens of times.

Known for caustic and at times grumpy humor, the veteran broadcaster got his first show on NBC in 1982. Feared by some, he enjoyed an easy on-camera chemistry with many of his guests.

Netflix describes itself as the world’s leading internet television network, with 104 million members in more than 190 countries watching more than 125 million hours of TV shows and movies a day, including original series.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

what's hot

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund
Celebrities

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee
South Africa

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision
South Africa

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

readers' choice

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl
Celebrities

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money
Eish!

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement
South Africa

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.