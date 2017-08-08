 
Entertainment 8.8.2017

Schumer to make Broadway debut in Steve Martin comedy

AFP
Actress Amy Schumer, seen here at the premier of her latest movie "Snatched," is making her Broadway debut later this year in "Meteor Shower," a comedy written by Steve Martin

US actress and comedian Amy Schumer is to make her Broadway debut this fall in an odd-ball comedy written by Steve Martin about two couples going into marital free-fall.

Set in the 1990s on a hot California night, “Meteor Shower” will star Schumer as one half of the two couples who dine together and end up watching a cosmic shower of smoldering rocks.

“I am more thrilled than thrilled about this announcement,” Martin tweeted of the production. “An impeccable cast.”

The Hollywood actor, writer and producer told The New York Times he recruited 36-year-old Schumer by approaching her at a party at her house and asking her to read the script.

Schumer praised the play on twitter as “hilarious” as she confirmed that she was joining the Broadway lineup.

While reviews of earlier productions have been mixed, her star power is likely to drive ticket sales ahead of curtain’s up.

The actress can currently be seen on the silver screen in action-comedy “Snatched” alongside Goldie Hawn as a mother-daughter duo who go on a holiday-from-hell adventure.

The play’s director will be Jerry Zaks, whose glitzy revival of “Hello, Dolly!” won four Tony awards, including best actress in a musical for legendary star Bette Midler.

“Meteor Shower” will run for 12 weeks at New York’s Booth Theatre. Previews begin November 1 with official opening night on November 29.

Starring alongside Schumer will be Alan Tudyk, Laura Benanti and Keegan-Michael Key.

