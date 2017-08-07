 
menu
Entertainment 7.8.2017 05:32 pm

Netflix acquires comic book creator Millarworld

AFP
Netflix is acquiring comic book publisher Millarworld led by creator Mark Millar in the first-ever acquisition for the streaming television giant

Netflix is acquiring comic book publisher Millarworld led by creator Mark Millar in the first-ever acquisition for the streaming television giant

Netflix announced Monday it was acquiring comic book publisher Millarworld, creator of popular series including “Kick-Ass” and “Kingsman.”

The first-ever acquisition by the US streaming media giant will give it the portfolio created by Scottish creator Mark Millar, who previously worked at Marvel.

Netflix said in a statement the deal was part of the company’s effort “to work directly with prolific and skilled creators and to acquire intellectual property and ownership of stories featuring compelling characters and timeless, interwoven fictional worlds.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“As creator and re-inventor of some of the most memorable stories and characters in recent history, ranging from Marvel’s “The Avengers” to Millarworld’s “Kick-Ass,” “Kingsman,” “Wanted” and “Reborn” franchises, Mark is as close as you can get to a modern day (comic book icon) Stan Lee,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

“We can’t wait to harness the creative power of Millarworld to Netflix and start a new era in global storytelling.”

Millar said in the statement: “I’m so in love with what Netflix is doing and excited by their plans. Netflix is the future and Millarworld couldn’t have a better home.”

Millar, who runs Millarworld with his wife Lucy Millar, spent eight years at Marvel. He developed the comic books and story arcs that inspired the first “Avengers” movie, “Captain America: Civil War,” and “Logan.”

Millarworld has created some 18 series, leading to films that together have grossed nearly $1 billion in global box office, according to Netflix.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

what's hot

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement
South Africa

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money
Eish!

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money

EFF: Mbalula must display same Wanya Tsotsi energy in Manana case
South Africa

EFF: Mbalula must display same Wanya Tsotsi energy in Manana case

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out
South Africa

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out

readers' choice

Confirmed: Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa end engagement
South Africa

Confirmed: Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa end engagement

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman
South Africa

LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman

Former Rhythm City actress Mary Makgatho has died
Celebrities

Former Rhythm City actress Mary Makgatho has died

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out
South Africa

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.