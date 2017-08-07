 
menu
Entertainment 7.8.2017 02:32 am

US hip-hop legends wrap up Newport Jazz Festival

AFP
Saxophone great Branford Marsalis (C) performs with pianist Joey Calderazzo (L), bassist Eric Revis (R) (and Kobie Watkins) during the Newport Jazz Festival on Saturday

Saxophone great Branford Marsalis (C) performs with pianist Joey Calderazzo (L), bassist Eric Revis (R) (and Kobie Watkins) during the Newport Jazz Festival on Saturday

The Newport Jazz Festival wrapped up Sunday with a closing performance from the legendary hip-hop band “The Roots” as a new artistic director put his stamp on one of the world’s most venerable jazz carnivals.

The three-day festival in Rhode Island, which began in 1954, has been headlined over the years by jazz greats such as Miles Davis, Duke Ellington and John Coltrane under the stewardship of its founder-promoter George Wein.

Since Wein stepped down last year, new artistic director Christian McBride has introduced a more eclectic line-up, featuring soul, Afro-Cuban and DJs as well as more traditional jazz stars such as Branford Marsalis who appeared on Saturday night.

McBride, who is himself a Grammy Award-winning bassist, said he was proud to feature “The Roots,” a band regarded as godfathers of hip-hop and best known in the United States as the house band of late-night comedian Jimmy Fallon.

“The one thing I think all these musicians have in common is that they all strive and achieve excellence,” McBride told AFP.

“Whatever style there is that they are in, they are excellent at it.”

The festival is regarded as one of the highlights of the summer cultural calendar in the northeastern United States and is held at the same venue as the Newport folk festival.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

what's hot

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC
South Africa

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation
Athletics

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion
South Africa

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert
Entertainment

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book
Celebrities

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book

readers' choice

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through
South Africa

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

The SACP reiterates its call for Zuma to resign or be recalled
South Africa

The SACP reiterates its call for Zuma to resign or be recalled

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.