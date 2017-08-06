Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert

So lit is the #Tholukuthihey track that a concert will be held in Soweto on Friday to officially launch it to the public.

It all started on Twitter when a video recorded by Killer Kau went viral. In it he sings to a beat and drops the line Tholukuthihey. The video fast went viral with Euphonik reaching out to the artist to collaborate with him to make a real track.

Mbali Sikwane also recorded a video of herself singing along to the jam and Euphonik invited her to record the song in studio. All this happened in less than 48 hours.

The track is ready and has already been dropped on 947 FM, where Euphonik hosts a radio show.

Take a listen below

Though Cassper was supposed to jump on the song, he tweeted that he would not because people had made something that was meant to be fun ‘dark.’

Genuinely wanted to make the #THOLUKUTHIHEY song cause I thought what @killerKau did with the hooks, his voice & flair was legendary but ai. — Thuto the album out (@CassperNyovest) August 5, 2017

I'm not gonna jump on the song anymore cause it's not fun anymore. Y'all already fighting over a song that's not out yet? Arrgg sies man. — Thuto the album out (@CassperNyovest) August 5, 2017

But, the show is going on anyway with Euphonik having secured a venue for the launch of the track.

Since they both From Soweto I'm putting together a #THOLUKUTHIHEY concert @IconSoweto this Friday. Maybe we'll shoot the video there 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) August 6, 2017

DJ Tira has also offered to perform a set on the evening.

Just spoke to @DJTira he's offered a set for the #THOLUKUTHIHEY Concert @IconSoweto this friday!! Makoya Bearings live!! — Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) August 6, 2017

Since sixteen-year old Mbali and Killer Kau have become famous off social media, some people are already tweeting that Babes Wodumo’s career is in trouble.

Im worried about Babes Wodumo's career — Theeh Sabelo Mchunu (@TheeDaDeeJ) August 5, 2017

Hey now that you mentioned it babes must draft a CV just in case nje. — Notty Mtsweni (@NottyJim) August 5, 2017

The response to the track has been mostly positive though, with some calling it possibly the biggest jam of the year.