Entertainment 5.8.2017 02:32 am

Daniel-san v Johnny round two as ‘Katate Kid’ reboot comes to YouTube

AFP
"Cobra Kai" is set 30 years after the original "Karate Kid" and sees Ralph Macchio's character struggling to deal with the loss of Mr Miyagi

Time to practice your crane kick.

YouTube Red, the online video giant’s subscription service, announced Friday a new series based on the cult classic “Karate Kid,” with two of film’s principal actors reprising their roles as foes.

The 1984 original starring Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, a bullied teen who turns to elderly Japanese-American Mr Miyagi (the late Pat Morita) for mentoring and training, was a worldwide blockbuster that led to three sequels and a 2010 remake starring Jaden Smith.

The new series, titled “Cobra Kai” after the fanatical dojo attended by the first film’s villains, is set 30 years later and sees Daniel struggling to deal with the loss of Miyagi.

His teenage nemesis Johnny Lawrence (played by William Zabka) has held on to a grudge and is determined to restart their rivalry in the ring.

The 10-part series will be co-produced by Will Smith’s production company.

YouTube Red has been seeking to develop original content since its launch in 2015.

