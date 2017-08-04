Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

EFF national spokesperson and the people’s bae, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, posted what he thought was an innocent picture, but his followers on social media have theories of their own on what may have happened on the day.

He took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of himself “resting” on his bed with the caption: “Fatigue… and great lighting.” However, his followers felt he needed to explain himself.

Yes, the lighting was great, but as the people’s bae, he had to tell his followers who took the picture and what position they were in.

“I assume that whoever was taking the photo was straddled over you,” said Sentletse Diakanyo, though the people’s bae denied it.

Ndlozi responded, and said the picture could have been taken by a drone camera.

“Drone camera se voet,” wrote another follower.

Fatigue… and great lighting A post shared by Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi (@mbuyisenindlozi) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:32am PDT

The drone camera probably took these too:

The other night… A post shared by Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi (@mbuyisenindlozi) on Apr 8, 2016 at 2:03am PDT

A point of view… A post shared by Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi (@mbuyisenindlozi) on Apr 27, 2016 at 7:07am PDT

Some think his rumoured bae, Mmabatho Montsho, took the picture, as she was “the only one who can take such a beautiful pic, Art is on her DNA”.

While most comments were curious about the photographer and why they were not credited for their work, some turned sexual.

These were some of the comments on his post:

“The day this man marries will mark the end of the revolution and the word bae!”

“Who took that pic? Bae wa batho maan.”

“How can you do this to us destruction can’t work at all comrade.”

“So with this pic you telling us you are taken mtsss you still bae though.”

“Uban lo ophezu kwakho okushuthayo? Akusiyo iDrone le…..mmmmmmm.”

