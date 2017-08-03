 
menu
Entertainment 3.8.2017 06:32 pm

British actor Robert Hardy dies aged 91

AFP
British actor Robert Hardy arrives in London's Leicester Square for the European Premiere of his film "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" 03 July 2007

British actor Robert Hardy arrives in London's Leicester Square for the European Premiere of his film "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" 03 July 2007

Actor Robert Hardy, a familiar face on British television who also played the minister of magic in the Harry Potter franchise, has died aged 91, his family announced on Thursday.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Hardy CBE today announced his death, following a tremendous life: a giant career in theatre, television and film spanning more than 70 years,” a statement from his children Emma, Justine and Paul said.

They added: “Gruff, elegant, twinkly, and always dignified, he is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work.”

Born in 1925, Hardy started his career at 24 in a stage adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Coriolanus”, the first of many theatre roles.

He was also part of several long-standing television shows, including the BBC’s famed “All Creatures Great and Small”, which ran for 12 years.

The Bafta-nominated actor later appeared in the Harry Potter films as Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge, a role he reprised four times.

He was awarded a CBE — one of Britain’s highest honours — in 1981 for his services to acting.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

what's hot

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news
Celebrities

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news

Hunt for 6-metre African rock python near primary school in KZN
News

Hunt for 6-metre African rock python near primary school in KZN

Orlando Pirates announce new coach
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates announce new coach

WATCH: I don’t speak to fools, Jackson Mthembu tells Mngxitama
South Africa

WATCH: I don’t speak to fools, Jackson Mthembu tells Mngxitama

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies
Celebrities

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies

readers' choice

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies
Celebrities

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you
Columns

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you

Mashaba fires economic development MMC for ‘misconduct’
South Africa

Mashaba fires economic development MMC for ‘misconduct’

Orlando Pirates announce new coach
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates announce new coach

WATCH: I don’t speak to fools, Jackson Mthembu tells Mngxitama
South Africa

WATCH: I don’t speak to fools, Jackson Mthembu tells Mngxitama

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.