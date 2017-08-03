British actor Robert Hardy dies aged 91

“It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Hardy CBE today announced his death, following a tremendous life: a giant career in theatre, television and film spanning more than 70 years,” a statement from his children Emma, Justine and Paul said.

They added: “Gruff, elegant, twinkly, and always dignified, he is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work.”

Born in 1925, Hardy started his career at 24 in a stage adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Coriolanus”, the first of many theatre roles.

He was also part of several long-standing television shows, including the BBC’s famed “All Creatures Great and Small”, which ran for 12 years.

The Bafta-nominated actor later appeared in the Harry Potter films as Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge, a role he reprised four times.

He was awarded a CBE — one of Britain’s highest honours — in 1981 for his services to acting.